Svalbard, an archipelago situated midway between continental Norway and the North Pole, has – unlike many other areas in the high Arctic region – retained much of its glacierized landscape. But this could change dramatically by the end of the century, according to a new study in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

In the work, the team presents Monte Carlo simulations of the future ice-mass evolution of 29 land-terminating glaciers on Svalbard under RCP 8.5 climate-forcing conditions. If the results are representative of all land-terminating glaciers in the archipelago, the analysis suggests an almost complete deglaciation of similarly classified parts of the region by 2100.

Under the RCP 8.5 scenario – where levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to increase over time – the model forecasts that 98% of the land-terminating glaciers will have declined to less than one tenth of their initial size, resulting in a loss of 7392 ± 2481 sq km of ice coverage.

"Only the larger and/or high-lying glaciers are projected to survive beyond the year 2100," Marco Möller of RWTH Aachen University, Germany, told environmentalresearchweb . "According to our results, the central parts of Svalbard – which are dominated by smaller valley and cirque glaciers – will be completely deglaciated before the end of the current century if climate warming continues at the current rate.

Using conventional PCs, the simulation took around seven weeks to run and required more than 300 million computational steps per glacier. However, the output was worth waiting for as the model provided a day-by-day picture of the frozen landscape on Svalbard over 94 years (from 2006 to 2100) seen through 29 glaciers – representing five out of the eight sub-regions of the archipelago.

By employing Monte Carlo methods, the team – which includes scientists from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid in Spain and the University of Bristol in the UK – was able to probe a wide range of possible results and assess their probability.

"The model relies on parameters derived from specific field measurements or from the literature," said Möller. "However, across a rather large and diverse region like Svalbard these parameters can be assumed to vary significantly in both space and time, which is why we perform a rigorous uncertainty assessment."

Data used by the group to assemble its high-resolution modelling framework included detailed bedrock topography and ice-volume information from recent radar surveys of the area.

