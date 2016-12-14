Members of the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have teamed up to map the use of land parcels previously enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) – the largest agricultural land-retirement programme in the US.

In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the programme agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and to plant species that improve environmental health and quality. CRP area has declined by more than 25% nationally since 2007, with much of this land returning to agriculture.

To examine which types of CRP land are being converted, to what crops, and where, the researchers compared information available at field-level from the CRP database with the USDA's Cropland Data Layer. They focused on shifts in expiring CRP parcels to five major crop-types – corn, soy, winter and spring wheat, and sorghum – for a 12-state, midwestern region of the US.

"For the years 2010 through 2013, we estimate that almost 30%, or more than 530,000 hectares, of expiring CRP land was returned to the production of these five crops in our study area, with soy and corn accounting for the vast majority of these shifts," write the scientists in their paper. "Grasslands were the largest type of CRP land converted (360,000 ha), followed by specifically designated wildlife habitat (76,000 ha), and wetland areas (53,000 ha)."

The team adds that these wetland areas contained not just wetlands but also a mix of land cover such as wetland buffers that enhance or protect wetland ecosystem services.

The study makes plain the challenge facing farmers, conservationists, and state and federal agencies in reconciling needs for food, feed, fuel and healthy ecosystems.

Despite the benefits of the programme (for example, for the regeneration of wildlife habitat and improvements in water quality), the amount of CRP land has declined. Peak enrolment in the programme, which corresponded to a total of 14.9 million ha, occurred in 2007. In the 2008 Farm Bill, the US Congress capped the program at 12.9 million ha. The 2014 Farm Bill reduced the enrolment cap to 9.7 million ha. As the researchers point out, this decline in CRP land is occurring against a backdrop of agricultural expansion, placing further pressure on the landscape.

Around 3% of the land removed from the CRP was found to have remained under conservation protection – having been transferred into different, but comparable, "set-aside" schemes.

The team also noted that enrolment in working land programmes, such as the Environmental Quality Incentive Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program has increased considerably. These programmes sit somewhere between CRP and intensive agricultural land use – farmers can still grow crops but payments are offered for certain conservation practices such as nutrient management. It is unclear, however, if such schemes can make up for the loss of CRP land.

The researchers hope that by providing a more detailed picture of the shift in land use, their work will lead to a better understanding of the environmental effects of CRP reductions. They reported their findings in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

Related links

Related stories