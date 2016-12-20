High temperatures are not a sizeable direct cause of lowered maize yields, but a lack of water is. That’s the conclusion of a US study that attempted to disentangle the effects of temperature and water stress in previously reported yield losses.

"Our study indicates that so long as the crop had sufficient water, the high air temperatures experienced during the study period were not reducing maize yields," said Elizabeth Carter of Cornell University, US.

More maize is produced than any other crop worldwide, and demand is expected to rise in the developing world by 50% by the middle of the century. Over the same period, average global temperatures are expected to increase by some 2°C.

Previous studies have linked higher temperatures to losses in maize yields. But in today’s world, very high temperatures tend to bring drought, so it has not been clear whether it is the high temperatures themselves, or the lack of water, that are the direct cause of yield drops.

The question is important, say Carter and colleagues, because climate change in tomorrow’s world could mean high temperatures do not bring droughts so consistently. "Predicting the impact of increasing air temperatures in a warming climate is complicated, because the relationship between air temperature and drought is likely to change," explained Carter.

To disentangle temperature from water, the team used a detailed data set for the years 2000 to 2012 for the US states of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. The data comprised irrigated maize yields only – in other words, maize that was definitely under no water stress. Using computer models, the researchers related the yields to climatic variables such as day and night temperature, solar radiation and vapour pressure deficit (VPD) – the last being a measure of how saturated air is with water vapour.

Carter and colleagues found that for the irrigated maize, the biggest driver of yield was solar radiation, while daytime temperatures and VPD had no measurable effect. "We think much of the impact of temperature on yield that has been reported in some previous studies is primarily, if not solely, due to water stress, and therefore not necessarily predictive of how maize yields will respond to climate change," said Carter.

Carter points out that temperatures beyond those analysed in the study could still be shown to affect crop yields. There could also be physiological processes that are sensitive to temperature once maize is subjected to water stress. Nevertheless, the researchers suggest that "thermo-acclimatizing" crops by exposing them to warmth early on can protect against subsequent high temperatures, and may even boost yields. Benefits can also be reaped if farmers choose later-maturing maize cultivars, which are more resilient to the possibility of temperature stress.

So far as predicting yields under climate change is concerned, however, the central point is clear. "Moisture status is critical to predicting maize yield response to increased air temperatures," said Carter.

The study is published in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

