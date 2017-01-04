"The worldwide retreat of glaciers is categorical evidence of century-scale climate change that is global in scale." With that statement, Gerard Roe of the University of Washington, US, opened a press conference at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting in San Francisco last month.

It is well established that glaciers worldwide are retreating and also that the global climate is warming. Scientists have been reluctant to attribute the retreat to the warming, however, for lack of clear data – they say there is too much noise in the signal. Recent research and new analytic techniques are changing that reluctance, however, as evidenced by presentations from Roe and colleagues at AGU.

The World Glacier Monitoring Service, Roe said, monitored 227 glaciers through the entire 20th century. All but one of them retreated by an average of 1.5 km. That did not seal the case, he added, for several reasons: glaciers can take decades to respond to climate; they may simply be recovering from the Little Ice Age of the 17th century; and glaciers can exhibit large natural fluctuations, as can year-to-year weather.

Roe and colleagues devised a complex mathematical system relating the magnitude of actual change in a glacier over time to the likely amount of change had there been only normal variability and no climate change. By charting individual glaciers, the researchers determined that their movement actually amplifies the signal of climate change and represents a purer signal of local climate change than the local thermometer. The process is described in detail in a paper in Nature Geoscience, released as the press conference began.

The technique can be used in areas that offer both reliable climate and glacial advance and retreat data for the past 130 years. It will show the probable changes in a glacier’s length had the climate been constant over that time. To the extent that actual changes are different, Roe said, they can be attributed to climate change.

Roe demonstrated the results of applying the technique to 37 glaciers in widely scattered locations. All of them had retreated much more than would occur in a constant climate. Of the 37, 21 of the retreats were "virtually certain" to have resulted from climate change, seven were "extremely likely", eight were "very likely", and one was "likely". (None was "unlikely".) "Virtually certain", Roe explained, meant a better than 99% chance that the retreat was caused by climate change, while "likely" meant at least an 89% chance.

The effect of glacial retreat in the Himalayas, the area boasting the largest accumulation of snow and ice outside the polar regions, was described by Summer Rupper of the University of Utah, US. Glaciers—but not glaciers alone—feed the three great rivers of the Asian subcontinent, upon which hundreds of millions of people depend.

By 2100, glacial discharge into the Indus will have declined by more than 40%, Rupper reported at the AGU meeting. Discharge into the Ganges will increase for a decade due to faster melting, and by 2100 will have decreased by only 5%. The Brahmaputra will experience the most dramatic changes: glacial discharge into this river will increase by 50% in coming decades, but by 2100 will have dropped by 60% from current levels. There is uncertainty in these figures, Rupper acknowledged, adding that the largest of the tens of thousands of Himalayan glaciers are the ones that must be most closely monitored in the years ahead.

Related links

Related stories