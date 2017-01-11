Scientists are now able, for the first time, to track the motion of the world’s ice from pole to pole and on every continent, in great detail and on a near-fortnightly basis.

"We can really see all of the changes that go on in ice on Earth in near-real time," said Ted Scambos of the US National Snow and Ice Data Center. He credited Landsat 8 and earlier Landsats for a new dataset on ice movements described during the American Geophysical Union’s Fall Meeting in San Francisco, California in December 2016. Landsat 8 has been in orbit since early 2013.

Glaciers are responding, on both long and short time scales, to the oceanic and atmospheric changes in their environments. "They are a critical bellwether as to how Earth’s climate is evolving," Scambos told reporters. The technique he described pairs the latest Landsat images of glaciers with those taken earlier, feeding those data into computers that produce maps highlighting the changes between the two dates.

Like its recent predecessors, Landsat 8 takes images of every place on Earth every 16 days. But the new satellite does so with much greater precision than previous versions, Scambos said.

Using fixed points such as mountain peaks, and pairs of images, researchers can now determine the speed and extent of ice movement relative to those points. In all, some 500,000 pairs of images of Antarctica alone have been produced between 2013 and the present. Landsat 8 also allows accurate tracking of very slow glaciers for the first time.

The subject of greatest concern addressed by the new dataset is sea level rise, about 3 mm per year over the past several decades, according to Alex Gardner of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, US. At the AGU press conference, he said that some of the rise is due to expansion of the ocean’s water as it warms, but most comes from land-based ice entering the ocean. The goal is to predict 21st century sea level rise due to changes in the ice, as that will affect existing coastline infrastructure and decisions about where to expand it in the future.

Glacial flow into the ocean is not only the greatest source of sea level rise, but also the most uncertain in terms of predicting future flows, Gardner said. Unlike Greenland, where melt is a major source of flow into the sea, in Antarctica, it is the movement of glaciers from highlands to the coast that contributes around 90% of the new water in the ocean. The number one question then is what is that flow now and how will it change in the future? Gardner said.

Currently, the annual discharge of glacial ice into the Southern Ocean is about 2000 cubic km, so even tiny perturbations in that amount affect the rate of sea level rise, Gardner told reporters. The new Landsat 8 image pairs will greatly improve our understanding of flow changes, in Antarctica and elsewhere, and thereby aid improved predictions. We can now map flows as small as five to 10 metres per year, and "the stability of the instrument is just phenomenal," he said. Landsat 8 images the ground at just 15 metres per pixel, far better than earlier versions, and Landsat 9 is scheduled for launch in 2020.

