Incorporating eco-engineered rock pools can boost local biodiversity and could be an affordable means to enhance biodiversity on a variety of artificial structures. That’s the conclusion of a team from the UK and Ireland who built concrete rock pools into the sides of a causeway in Galway Bay, Ireland.

"We were looking for a generic, low-cost solution for biodiversity enhancement in artificial intertidal environments that are characterized by boulders (rock armouring or rock revetment)," Louise Firth from Plymouth University, UK, and the National University of Ireland Galway told environmentalresearchweb . "It worked, even when we didn’t expect it to work, i.e. higher up on the exposed side supported much higher diversity than expected."

Some of the team’s pools were immersed during every tidal cycle, whereas higher pools were immersed only on spring tides. After 12 months, lower pools on the side of the causeway exposed to the Atlantic Ocean had much higher taxon and functional richness than higher pools on that side.

After 24 months, on the exposed side the lower pools had higher functional richness than the upper pools, but a surprisingly high number of taxa had colonized the upper pools so the mean taxon richness was the same. Since the lower pools contained a high number of rare taxa, their total taxon richness was almost twice that of the upper pools.

"This may have implications for offsetting invasion success but also in potentially offsetting biodiversity loss in situations where natural rocky shores are replaced with artificial structures," said Firth.

"Ocean sprawl" – the proliferation of artificial structures associated with coastal protection, shipping, aquaculture and other coastal industries – is becoming recognized as one of the biggest threats to marine ecosystems, according to the researchers. Artificial structures tend to support lower biodiversity than natural rocky reefs, and to promote opportunistic and non-native species.

"The interventions survived the winter storms of 2013/14, representing an eco-engineering technique that is resilient to storm and tidal damage," said Firth. "Also, despite it working when we didn’t expect it to, we did find that the sheltered side did fail to function as rock pools as they filled up with sediments."

This finding, the researchers believe, highlights the importance of sustained monitoring.

To create the artificial pools, the team placed buckets inside the hollow cores of the causeway’s precast concrete Shepherd Hill energy dissipation (SHED) units. They surrounded the buckets with quick-drying concrete before removing them to leave depressions with openings 13–14 cm in diameter. This "bucket and spade" approach to eco-engineering cost around €38 per pool.

"There has been a lot of work recently looking to create artificial habitats on artificial coastal structures," said Firth. "Ours represents a generic solution that can be applied on any structure that is composed of boulders."

The team is now investigating the use of eco-engineered rock pools in Malaysia. "Not much is known about the success of such techniques in the tropics so it is important to conduct experiments to test for their efficacy in other environmental settings," said Firth.

Firth and colleagues reported their findings in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

Related links

Related stories