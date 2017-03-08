The UK Met Office can predict heightened levels of ozone based on its forecasts of easterly winds and anticyclonic conditions, a new study has shown.

The research, carried out by UK universities together with the Met Office, demonstrated that the AQUM regional air-quality model reproduced ozone concentrations during the summer of 2006. Key to the test was the model’s simulation of atmospheric circulation patterns conducive to summer ozone – namely anticyclonic and easterly winds, which trap ozone over the UK mainland and transport pollution from continental Europe.

"By showing that the [air-quality model] can correctly forecast poor air quality under known episodes, we have confidence in future forecasts where extreme UK pollution is predicted," said Richard Pope of the University of Leeds. "This then allows the Met Office to issue air quality warnings with confidence, and in turn regional or local authorities can warn the public about the potential risks, and try to mitigate them."

Heightened levels of ozone cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems, and previous studies have indicated links between ozone and premature mortality. One study suggested that short-term ozone exposure during an intense UK heat wave in the summer of 2003 led to some 11,500 premature deaths.

Ozone is generated by photochemical interactions between nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds, so heightened emissions of those pollutants tend to boost ozone. Ozone can also be affected by the weather; previous studies have hinted that Lamb weather patterns, which are used to classify broad types of atmospheric circulation, may be linked to ozone changes.

Pope and colleagues investigated the connections between Lamb weather patterns and ozone in a UK-wide study. They looked at surface and satellite ozone levels on summer days, and calculated how the levels rose and fell under different weather conditions. They then estimated the additional risk to mortality arising from those weather patterns, based on how they affected ozone.

The results showed that easterly flows and anticyclonic conditions could both be associated with heightened ozone. Easterly flows draw polluted air from continental Europe, whilst anticyclonic conditions trap that air over the UK mainland. Either of these wind patterns could lead to more than 40 additional premature deaths a day, the researchers estimate. Conversely, cyclonic conditions and westerly flows could be associated with cleaner air, according to the study.

"We know with confidence which synoptic weather conditions are favourable for the development of poor air quality episodes," said Pope.

The test of the UK Met Office’s air-quality model for the summer of 2006, which saw a heat wave in conjunction with anticyclonic and south-easterly winds, was the final stage in Pope and colleagues’ study.

"The next steps are to look at new satellite ozone datasets, which will allow for a more detailed assessment of changes in ozone across the UK from different circulation patterns," said Pope. "We also plan to have a closer look at transport of ozone under south-easterly flow to try and assess the full impact of continental pollution on air quality over southern England."

The team published their findings in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

