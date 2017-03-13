Periods of drought can cause reservoirs to release large volumes of carbon dioxide, according to scientists in South Korea.

The research, conducted at a hydroelectric reservoir in South Korea during an extreme drought in 2015, suggests that drought can reverse the usual trend of declining carbon emissions for ageing reservoirs, by exposing previously flooded sediments.

"The enhanced emission of greenhouse gases from drying sediments in hydroelectric reservoirs exposed during severe droughts can lead to a significant loss of carbon that has been stored," said Ji-Hyung Park of Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

Building hydroelectric reservoirs is known to release large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere: once a dam is built, nearby soils and vegetation are flooded and subsequently decompose. In the years following dam construction, however, emissions of greenhouse gases are thought to steadily decline.

Yet according to Park and colleagues, little is known about greenhouse gas emissions from sediments near the bottom of reservoirs that are exposed seasonally or during particularly severe droughts.

Following exceptionally low levels of rainfall in 2014 and 2015, South Korea’s largest hydroelectric reservoir suffered the most severe drought since its construction in the early 1970s. Park and colleagues took the opportunity to take field measurements for two weeks, and explore how the drought affected the reservoir’s emissions.

After selecting a transect of exposed shoreline during the peak of the drought, the researchers measured the rate of carbon dioxide emission from the sediment surface and adjacent reservoir water with a gas chamber and gas analyzer. In addition, they collected surface samples of sediment, which they took back to the lab to measure the potential production of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, the activity of major soil enzymes, and microbial composition.

The drying sediments appeared to release more than 10,000 milligrams of carbon per square metre per day – a rate greater than that measured in recent years for a dried Mediterranean river during a summer drought, or for re-wetted stream-beds in Arizona, US. The lab measurements saw rises in production of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, as well as enhanced enzyme and microbial activity. This suggested that the release was due to a sudden availability of oxygen to the sediment’s organic matter, which quickly began to decompose.

By contrast, over the same period, the main body of water of the reservoir acted as a small sink of atmospheric carbon dioxide, absorbing some 140 milligrams of the gas per square metre per day.

Given the magnitude of the emissions from drying sediments, say Park and colleagues, the general emissions from ageing reservoirs may not always decline. But the researchers stress that the study was only performed at a single reservoir location, and may not be representative of the entire basin. "In a future study, we will compare greenhouse gas emissions from drying sediment beds of different water bodies, including headwater streams, rivers, and reservoirs of different size," Park said.

The study is published in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

Related links

Related stories