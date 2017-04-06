Energy customers turn on heating during cold spells and use more air-conditioning when the weather warms up. But meteorological conditions also have an increasing impact on power supply through renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, which are weather-dependent. To account for the full impact of climate variability on system design and operation, researchers in the UK recommend that the energy community considers data-sets and models spanning at least several decades.

In a recent study, scientists in the UK found that short records featuring between one and 13 years of data provide a limited picture of the impact of inter-annual climate variability on the power system of Great Britain (GB).

"The main risk in using only a few years of weather data in power system planning is that gross mis-estimations of power system performance can be made," Hannah Bloomfield of the University of Reading told environmentalresearchweb . "Such errors could have serious consequences for the design of power systems, both for national power grids and continental ‘super grids’, and for individual investors in new generation plant."

Using a framework that they believe is readily adaptable to other national and continental-scale power systems, the scientists modelled a range of wind-power capacity scenarios over the period 1980–2015. This included considering the renewable energy available through present numbers of wind turbines as well as configurations featuring many more offshore sites.

Even the present-day level of wind-farm installation has roughly doubled the exposure of the GB power sector to inter-annual climate variability, according to the group.

"Colleagues at Reading are working with National Grid, the GB System Operator, to ensure that planning takes account of the long-term variability in temperature, wind and incoming solar energy," added Bloomfield.

The trick for energy planners is to find the right combination of power sources that meets demand within price constraints and helps to decarbonize the system overall. Variations in climate mean that the sweet spot can only be identified with many years of meteorological data to take into account climate variations year-to-year and decade-to-decade.

"Our study has focused on quantifying climate variability in a manner that is meaningful to investors and planners, emphasizing the implications that increasing variable renewable generation brings for the operation of other system components, including existing generating plant," said Bloomfield. "Strategies are needed at both policy and operational levels that better reflect increasing system sensitivity to such variability, and factor inter-annual changes into investment decisions and system security criteria."

Full details can be found in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

