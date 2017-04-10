For many people living in the tropics the local forest is crucial to their existence. From firewood to foraged food, and charcoal to medicinal herbs, the forest is an essential resource. But in recent decades forest resources have often been overexploited, leaving tropical smallholders struggling to maintain their lifestyle. Some blame deforestation, others point the finger at immigration and the associated increased pressure on forest resources. Now a study has analysed the changes witnessed by smallholders in tropical forest regions in order to understand how forest resource availability responds to socio-economic drivers.

Kathleen Hermans-Neumann from UFZ Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, Germany, and her colleagues studied standardized interviews carried out by the Poverty and Environment Network for 8301 households from 334 villages across 59 study sites in 24 tropical countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Asia.

The interviews, performed between January 2005 and May 2010, asked villagers about their perceptions of changing availability of six forest resources – firewood and charcoal, timber and other wood, food, medicine, forage and others – over the last five years, and the causes of this change.

For the 233 villages with complete survey data, Hermans-Neumann and colleagues found that 90% of the villages felt that they had experienced declining availability of forest resources over the last five years. Timber, fuelwood and forest foods were the most strongly affected resources, with timber being perceived as the biggest problem in South American villages in particular. But against the backdrop of decline, 39% of villages perceived that at least one forest resource had increased during the last five years.

Most villagers believed that the growing local use of forest resources was the main culprit for the declines. The strongest resource decline was perceived in villages with the highest rates of immigration. Meanwhile, villages with little or no population growth and a decreased use of forest resources were most likely to see significant forest-resource increases.

"This vividly illustrates demographic pressures," wrote Hermans-Neumann, whose findings are published in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

Previous studies have shown that growing populations increase pressure on forest resources, via deforestation and forest degradation. But some scholars suggest that increasing populations can instead trigger social incentives for transitioning into intensified, sustainable resource uses. The results from this study appear to support the former hypothesis – that immigration increases pressure on forest resources.

However, Hermans-Neumann and her colleagues add a note of caution, saying that it is important that the drivers of resource change (large-scale project development versus local population) are investigated, as this too is likely to exert a considerable influence on resource dynamics.

