Bristlecone pine trees in the Great Basin region, US, that exhibit temperature sensitivity are typically located in colder areas, while moisture-limited clusters are at warmer sites, scientists have found. The team, based at Western Washington University, the University of Arizona and the Creekside Center for Earth Observation, reports a threshold growing season mean temperature ranging from 7.4 to 8 °C that could help pinpoint the dominant growth factor.

Bristlecone pines are long-lived and can offer tree-ring data spanning thousands of years. These growth signals capture a range of climate trends such as changes in temperature and precipitation, and allow researchers to estimate conditions before instrumental records began. But interpreting the results can be difficult – for example, when trees at a single location are limited by a mixture of environmental variables.

To improve the accuracy of climate reconstructions, US researchers have used a combination of cluster analysis and topoclimate modeling to examine bristlecone pine tree-ring signals in more detail. The group wanted to make it easier to identify trees that suit temperature analysis as opposed to those that reveal moisture-related trends.

Previously, scientists have identified an elevational threshold of 60 to 80m below the upper treeline, which can narrow down the selection. Samples from above this zone have typically been used as temperature proxies, with trees below the threshold tending to be moisture-limited.

However, as the team notes, samples from topographically complex environments – which can support both temperature- and moisture-sensitive trees just tens of metres from each other – could "dilute" or "mask" the outcome of such analysis, in the absence of further guidance.

The team collected tree-ring data from four sites in the Great Basin region – Mount Washington, White Mountains, Chicken Spring Lake and Pearl Peak. Samples were up to 500 years old and ring widths were measured to the nearest 0.001 mm for each calendar year.

The group correlated these results with regional reconstructed and modelled climate data for the period 1400–1990 at each site. Mixed signals – clusters of temperature- and moisture- sensitivity – were observed at Mount Washington and White Mountains, which led the team towards a threshold based on growing season mean temperature.

"To see strong differences in growth in what we thought was a purely temperature-limited environment is surprising," Andy Bunn of Western Washington University told environmentalresearchweb . "[And] means that the temperature environment at treeline is more heterogenous than we thought."

The group has also applied its topoclimate analysis of the Great Basin region to detail the shift in treeline position due to changes in climate. The researchers found treelines formed in areas on a mountain slope where average growing season temperatures ranged between 5.5 and 7.2 °C and the growing season length spanned around 150 days.

"As the Great Basin climate gradually warms, uninhabitable areas above the treeline start to become favourable for seedling recruitment," wrote the scientists in their paper.

See Environmental Research Letters (ERL) for more on cluster analysis and topoclimate modelling and treeline position.

