Policies aimed at slowing population growth could both lower carbon emissions and boost economic growth. That’s in contrast to approaches like carbon taxes and cap and trade that must trade off their environmental benefits against lost economic output.

"Our findings suggest that population-related policies – such as the subsidizing of contraceptives or increasing the return to education – can simultaneously increase income per capita and lower carbon emissions," Greg Casey of Brown University, US, told environmentalresearchweb . "These policies are especially relevant for developing countries because population policies can achieve greater reductions in fertility and because reductions in economic growth will have dire consequences in these vulnerable populations."

The researchers believe that policies that do not have a trade-off between economic and environmental priorities may be more likely to receive political support, particularly as they avoid "free-rider" problems. They hope that population policies will begin to play a greater role in discussions about climate change mitigation.

"To be clear, we are interested in policies like the provision of contraceptives and education subsidies that lead to voluntary changes in behaviour," added Oded Galor, also of Brown University. "Indeed, the reason to prefer policies that do not have a trade-off between economic and environmental outcomes is because such policies have greater potential to improve people’s lives as they value them."

Casey and Galor found that the elasticity of carbon emissions with respect to population is nearly seven times larger than their elasticity with respect to income per capita. A one per cent slower population growth, their results imply, could see an increase in income per capita of nearly 7% whilst still lowering carbon emissions.

Understanding the exact mechanisms behind these results is an interesting way forward for future work, the team believes.

Applying these estimates to an economic-demographic model of Nigeria indicated that if the nation moves from the medium UN fertility scenario to the low fertility scenario, by 2100 yearly carbon emissions would be 35% lower and income per capita would be 15% higher.

Changes in fertility alter the age structure of the population, affecting the number of people of working age, savings behaviour and labour supply differences within the working age population. Lower fertility gives parents more time to work and the ability to invest more resources in the education of each child. It also increases the amount of physical capital and natural capital per person, and boosts labour force participation.

"The key contribution of our research is to integrate three important empirical regularities from the existing literature in order to establish that faster economic growth is compatible with reductions in carbon emissions," added Casey. "These three building blocks are the positive effect of fertility reduction on economic growth, the positive effect of population growth on carbon emissions, and the positive effect of income per capita on carbon emissions."

In contrast to integrated assessment models, population policies can improve economic outcomes even before considering the feedback from environmental damage.

The team stresses, however, that they have not shown that population policies are sufficient to meet reasonable emissions targets on a global scale. Bringing emissions below their current level would require a reduction in population, and countries such as China and Russia contribute substantially to global carbon emissions despite having low rates of population growth. Population policies could, however, be a component of the international approach to climate policy.

Now the team plans to apply insights from the field of economic growth to climate change. "The economics of climate change is inherently concerned with long-run outcomes," said Galor. "Yet many recent developments in the field of economic growth, which focuses on these long-run outcomes, have yet to impact the climate change literature. In particular, the role of endogenous population growth and human capital (e.g. education, health) accumulation have been largely ignored, even though considering these factors could alter estimates of climate damage and introduce new mitigation options."

Together with researchers affiliated with the Carnegie Institution, US, Casey and Galor are now estimating how climate change could impact fertility and human capital accumulation.

The team reported the analysis in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

