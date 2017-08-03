Rock and soil breakdown in glaciers generates more acidity than other forms of natural weathering. That's according to a team from the US, who found that oxidation of pyrite, known as "fool's gold", is the chief culprit for the lowered pH. The acidity results in carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere from rivers and oceans.

"Carbon dioxide has gone up and down repeatedly over time, and we don't really know why," said Joshua West of the University of Southern California. "Our study suggests that this process may play a meaningful role."

West, colleague Mark Torres and others analysed 7700 river-glacier drainage samples.

"We found glacial rivers are rich in dissolved sulphur, and...we have found that this tends to be because of the weathering of pyrite or fool's gold," said Torres. "When these kinds of rivers flow into the ocean, the sulphur causes the transfer of carbon that was previously stored in rocks and the ocean back into the atmosphere."

West, Torres and colleagues published their findings in PNAS .

Related links