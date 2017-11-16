High concentrations of tropospheric ozone pollution could stimulate soil carbon dioxide emissions, transforming rural areas from a sink into a source of greenhouse gases, according to scientists in the US.

"Tropospheric ozone is a major pollutant, reducing photosynthetic production and influencing emissions of greenhouse gases from terrestrial systems," Bin Wang of the University of Virginia told environmentalresearchweb . "However, these impacts have never been formally estimated."

Wang and colleagues highlight that regions of high biodiversity appear to be more resilient to the negative effects of ozone pressure than agricultural areas and timber plantations.

One of the major challenges in clarifying the picture is the need to integrate a wide range of data from a variety of sources, which is why the team conducted a meta-analysis.

"The big advantage of this approach is that it allowed us to compare and contrast studies that were conducted in different ecosystems and using non-identical protocols," Wang explained. "Without meta-analysis, all we could do would be to point to qualitative similarities and differences among studies, and we would not have been able to test quantitative hypotheses."

The researchers assessed the sensitivity of the global budget of not just carbon dioxide, but also methane and nitrous oxide to tropospheric ozone – a task made complex by the large number of mechanisms through which the oxidizing capacity of ozone affects terrestrial ecosystems.

The meta-analysis provides the average changes of each gas across different ecosystems such as forests, grassland and agricultural areas in response to elevated levels of tropospheric ozone.

Accounting for all three gases – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – reveals that enhanced soil respiration dominates suppressed methane and nitrous oxide emissions as ozone concentrations increase from 20 ppb to 30 ppb; suppressed methane and nitrous oxide emissions only offset around 10% of the carbon dioxide emissions resulting from enhanced soil respiration and reduced uptake of carbon from the atmosphere.

The researchers stress the need to adopt best practices, pointing to the ability of diverse systems to better resist ozone pressure. Wang and colleagues published their findings in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

