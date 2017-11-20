Between 2000 and 2012 there was an upsurge in large- and medium-scale forest clearings across Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia. That’s according to scientists at Duke University, US, who found that activities contributing to tropical deforestation vary from country to country, and range from artisanal mining to industrial-scale expansions in commodity crop farming.

The researchers used the size of a forest clearing as a proxy for characterizing small-scale activities (affecting <10>1000 ha). Medium- and large-scale clearings dominated the observed increase in deforestation globally, but the behaviour was far from uniform.

"In the Philippines and Thailand, less than 10% of the increase in deforestation was due to large clearings," Jennifer Swenson told environmentalresearchweb . "Exploring the reason for these differences in future studies would help us to understand more about protecting the forests."

The team’s findings support previous research demonstrating that policies to combat deforestation in Brazil – such as a moratorium on soybean production – have been effective, particularly at counteracting large-scale forest clearings. But concerns remain for the future.

"Unfortunately, in recent times Brazil appears to be facing issues with increasingly lax policies resulting in an increase in deforestation," said Swenson. "An important next step will be to examine whether the rebound in rates of forest loss is due to large- or small-scale clearings, which could provide evidence regarding which policy modifications are responsible."

Newly available resources, such as the latest constellation of Earth observation satellites deployed by Planet Labs, are expected to overcome hurdles such as cloud cover, which can impede forest classification.

"Daily monitoring by microsatellites will provide more frequent opportunities to capture cloud-free images of the tropics," said Swenson. Currently, the scientists rely on data from Landsat, which images the entire Earth’s surface once every two weeks.

"These new datasets will enable a more rapid assessment of changes in tropical forest regions, and this is an important step in understanding the drivers of deforestation and forming better policies to confront the specific agents in each region," she added.

The data help both to assess the need for interventions to improve the environment, and in monitoring their effectiveness over time.

Swenson and colleagues reported their work in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

Related links

Related stories