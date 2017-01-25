Sustainable computing is seen by some as an energy-efficiency saviour. But how much can information and communication technology (ICT) reduce energy usage in the real world? That was the question which inspired a US team to review the indirect effects of ICT.

"There has been immense interest in how much energy ICT uses, and whether or not all these computers and other electronic devices might actually save energy on balance by enabling us to avoid energy-consuming behaviours," Nat Horner of Carnegie Mellon University, US, told environmentalresearchweb . "Many researchers have looked at specific aspects of this question, such as shipping versus streaming for movies, telework, or the effect of smart vehicle controls. We thought it was important to get a 'big-picture' view of what the research says as a whole."

Together with Arman Shehabi of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Inês Azevedo, also of Carnegie Mellon University, Horner reviewed and synthesized existing studies, coming up with a new taxonomy.

"Because the literature is both large and diverse, it was important to come up with an overall structure to organize the discussion, something we did both by standardizing the terms used to describe the different energy effect types and defining the areas where ICT can be applied to have those effects," he said. "Then we summarized results from dozens of individual papers looking at specific instances of ICT deployment, such as online versus brick-and-mortar retail of books."

ICT can affect energy use directly by the manufacture or use of ICT equipment consuming energy, or indirectly by enabling us to make existing products and services more efficiently or providing "e-substitutes" for physical products. It can also cause rebound effects and higher-order indirect energy effects by changing consumption or production elsewhere in the economy. The introduction of GPS, for example, may bring direct rebound by resulting in more travel because of lower traffic congestion, or indirect rebound from energy consumed during the time saved by more efficient travel. It has also enabled autonomous vehicles and intelligent transport systems, which could alter where people choose to live and work.

Data central

At least in part, the team was motivated by an interest in electricity use in data centres. Energy consumption by data centres nearly doubled between 2000 and 2005 but growth is now almost flat, due to virtualization and consolidation of processing in "cloud" facilities and a focus on energy-efficient infrastructure.

"These buildings use a lot of electricity – they represent about 2% of all US electricity – and historically have had lots of potential to improve energy efficiency," said Arman Shehabi. "But efforts to make these buildings more efficient can sometimes feel insignificant when considering all the ways that the ICT services generated in those data centres can affect energy use throughout the entire economy."

Shehabi says there are definitely anecdotes and specific cases studies where using ICT can save energy. "Think teleconferencing, where it feels like the energy saved outside of the data centre eclipses the energy use of the data centre itself," he said.

Energy steer

But one of the study goals was to move understanding of ICT’s indirect energy impacts away from "just anecdotes, specific cases studies and feelings" by establishing a consistent framework to discuss all the ways in which ICT services affect energy use. "One of the key takeaways from this work is that while indirect ICT energy impacts have the potential to be much larger than the energy used in those data centres, there's no indication that ICT will inherently save energy," said Shehabi. "Rather, it's incumbent on ICT designers and policy makers to steer each of the many different ICT services towards more energy-saving applications."

Horner agrees. "It is really difficult to say, with any degree of certainty, whether ICT saves energy or uses more of it on balance," he explained. "That being said, the general feeling that ICT has the potential to save energy is probably correct, but actually achieving these savings depends on the details of how the system works."

Ordering something online, for example, instead of buying it in a shop doesn’t necessarily save energy. "If you typically walk or bicycle to the store, or if you stop by on your regular commute to work, then ordering online might increase energy use," said Horner. One study found that, in high-population-density Tokyo, online book purchase increased energy consumption fivefold because customers typically lived within half a kilometre of a bookshop and were likely to walk or cycle there, whereas the e-commerce books arrived by courier truck. The result, however, was an outlier compared to other scenarios in Japan and in the US.

"While it’s hard to get a definitive answer on the total energy effect of ICT, what we can do is try to identify these kinds of factors that are important in determining which way the effect goes, and then use those findings to design and deploy ICT in ways that are likely to reduce energy use," said Horner.

The team has recommended strategies for future research that are geared towards evaluating the key design and use drivers for energy savings. "One-off studies under fairly specific sets of assumptions are of limited value," Horner said. "We need more sensitivity analysis and studies of actual, real-world deployments to gain an understanding of ICT energy effects in practice. Results from such studies would, in turn, allow policymakers to better incentivize those areas of ICT deployment with the biggest energy benefit."

Horner and colleagues published their review in Environmental Research Letters (ERL) .

