The Río de la Plata grasslands that cross Uruguay and parts of Argentina and Brazil have been home to beef cattle since the 16th century. But the land is under pressure, with crops, especially soybean, replacing native grassland at an increasing rate, and livestock production becoming more intensive.

Now a team from the Netherlands, France, Uruguay, the US and Argentina has systematically reviewed the literature on land-use change and ecosystem service provision in the region. They discovered that land-use change and grazing regimes with low forage allowances tend to boost soil erosion and reduce soil organic carbon stocks and the diversity of plants, birds and mammals.

"The biome is under danger due to land-use change and overgrazing, and urgent measures have to be taken," Pablo Modernel of Wageningen University in The Netherlands, CIRAD, France, and Universidad de la República, Uruguay, told environmentalresearchweb . "Not only from policy but also by scientists, NGOs and, most importantly, farmers."

Previously, these native Pampas and Campos grasslands had been studied from either an ecological or a production point of view, but nobody had tried a combined approach. The area currently supports around 43 million cattle, 14 million sheep and 260,000 farming households; more than 80% of the region is covered by native grasslands, sown pastures and annual crops, with tree plantations and forest taking up the rest.

The grasslands are a great example of how it is possible to do agriculture and conserve nature at the same time, according to the researchers. "The main external input in these farmers’ activity is solar energy," said Modernel. "They transform it into high-quality beef, leather and wool with barely any use of fertilizers, pesticides or machinery."

What’s more, the biome is an excellent reservoir for biodiversity, hosting 4000 native plant species and more than 400 species of animals. "The soils of the region stock high amounts of carbon that, if ploughed, would foster climate change," added Modernel. "All these ecosystem services add up to societal relevance in the region, where around half a million farmers rely on these grasslands for their main activity: cattle and sheep production."

Farmers in the Río de la Plata produce beef in two ways: using cow-calf systems and often also raising sheep, or employing finishing systems that mainly fatten male calves. In either case, the animals may feed on native grasslands, leys or grains.

"Although this biome is very relevant for our local economies, it was described as a ‘neglected biome’ since it was not prioritized for policy making like the Amazon or the Atlantic rainforest," said Modernel. "Our team has worked with sustainability indicators in different ways of producing beef in Uruguay, showing that sustainability cannot be assessed by only one indicator."

There are compromises between the most promoted way of intensification and environmental impact, the researchers found. "Replacing the native vegetation by sown pastures or crops might increase the meat yield and reduce the carbon footprint but generates negative impacts on the use of nutrients, pesticide contamination, soil erosion and use of fossil fuels," said Modernel.

To come up with the findings, Modernel and colleagues analysed 242 papers, both peer reviewed and grey literature, published between 1945 and mid-2015. The team followed the requirements for systematic review in the PRISMA statement.

Current levels of production, according to the researchers, can be boosted without increasing the use of external inputs or costs by changing grazing management to regimes with higher forage allowance. "This alternative model of intensification is part of a new approach to livestock production on native grasslands but promising in terms of sustainable livestock systems," said Modernel, who would like to see policies that enable the economic conditions for farmers to change their management strategies.

Carrying out this systematic review was the first step in Modernel’s PhD. "Reviewing what other scientists already studied is very relevant to show that much information is already there but ‘unseen’ to the general audience and the scientific world," he said. "This is important both locally – in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay where this topic is still new – but also globally to show the relevance of these grasslands in producing high-quality beef and also providing other benefits to humans such as conserving the soil, cleaning water and conserving valuable plant and animal species."

Now Modernel is looking at farmers’ actions in more detail. "We applied sustainability indicators to 300 farms in the region to see [the] different ways of intensifying production and if there are any trade-offs or win–win situations that deserve to be up-scaled," he said.

The researcher is also working with a PhD colleague to build a farm model that evaluates the impact of external shocks such as price changes and droughts on farm income, greenhouse-gas emissions and soil erosion. "This would allow us to see which technologies make the farms more economically and ecologically resilient in the long term and generate less environmental impact," he said.

Modernel reported his analysis in Environmental Research Reviews .

