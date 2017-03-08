Reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations by way of large-scale enhancement of terrestrial carbon sinks is one climate engineering strategy that requires comprehensive scrutiny given its complexity, say Thomas O'Halloran and Ryan Bright.

Climate engineering (CE) projects implemented mid-century may be necessary should mitigation efforts fail in the short term. Reducing atmospheric CO 2 concentrations by way of large-scale enhancement of terrestrial carbon sinks is one CE strategy that requires comprehensive scrutiny given its complexity. To that end, Boysen and colleagues make an important contribution with their analysis of the potential for biomass plantations (BPs) to provide rapid terrestrial carbon dioxide removal (tCDR) in the second half of this century (Boysen et al 2016). Their results suggest BPs may deliver the deep emission offsets needed to limit peak warming to 2 °C at 2100, but only at a hefty price to both biodiversity and food production. However, given the complexity of such an analysis, Boysen et al (2016) choose to simplify the additional task of assessing the fate of C in carbon pools outside the terrestrial biosphere. Here we focus on this element of their analysis to show that avoided C emission through a targeted substitution of emission-intensive products can approximately offset reduced primary productivity on land when timber replaces dedicated bioenergy biomass species. We argue that biomass utilization is equally relevant to consider when evaluating climate engineering or mitigation strategies involving terrestrial carbon sinks, since biomass products dictate the types of biomass species that must be deployed. BP systems deploying native tree species to produce timber, for example, can deliver greater biodiversity and local biogeophysical cooling benefits in many regions relative to BP systems deploying dedicated energy crops.

To evaluate the potential of biomass plantations to provide climate engineering in the second half of the 21st century, Boysen et al used a dynamic global vegetation model (DGVM) to evaluate a series of land use transitions based on replacing either natural vegetation or existing agricultural areas with highly productive biomass crops. In their study, transition locations and biomass feedstocks ('Bioenergy Trees': willow, poplar or eucalyptus, vs. 'Bioenergy grasses': miscanthus or switchgrass) were chosen based on the areas of maximum productivity simulated by the DGVM (Bondeau et al 2007) forced with offline climate model data (i.e. temperature, precipitation and atmospheric CO 2 concentration) from a societal transition scenario resembling RCP4.5 (Thomson et al 2011). This location selection scheme was chosen to develop an upper bound on the tCDR potential of BPs by maximizing productivity. Given their approach (highest-productivity sites targeted; CO 2 fertilization included without C-cycle and climate feedbacks; GHG emissions from N-fertilizers (e.g. Wood and Cowie 2004) excluded, etc), one could argue that the work represents an upper limit to the tCDR potential of a CE strategy that focuses on the rapid and large-scale deployment of productive (photosynthesis-enhancing) biomass species on land. However, by setting their analysis to utilize a simple 50% capture rate for NPP, the authors limit the full potential of tCDR.

When C in biomass is used directly as a replacement for the C in fossil fuel (as bioenergy), or indirectly as a product that replaces a material such as steel or concrete whose own production is emission-intensive, then the fossil C avoided by choosing biomass is analogous to a permanent C sink (Smith et al 2014). It is well-understood that using biomass to replace emission-intensive materials in the construction sectors can result in greater carbon cycle benefits than if used directly to replace energy (Kauppi et al 2001, Nabuurs et al 2007, Smith et al 2014). Carbon dioxide removal strategies involving terrestrial carbon sinks therefore need to be assessed with regard to net C fluxes in both the terrestrial biosphere and in industrial society (Smith et al 2014). A focus solely on the maximization of C sinks on land inherently limits the biomass species options to those which have little or no value for use as anything other than bioenergy, obfuscating the emission reduction potential that exists by way of product substitution and a reduced consumption of fossil fuels.

Despite often being lower in productivity, BPs that produce timber products (i.e. forests) can contribute to deeper GHG reductions outside the land system than those producing bioenergy, as illustrated in figure 1. Additionally, management of commercial timber species is often less intensive with regards to fertilizer and pesticide application (Heilman and Norby 1998) while being more sensitive to the preservation of wildlife habit through practices that mimic natural stand structure. In general, forestry plantations often harbor greater biodiversity than conventional agriculture, the latter of which more closely resembles BPs producing dedicated crops for energy (Brockerhoff et al 2008). Further, recent empirical evidence suggests that, locally, forests directly cool the surface relative to crops and other herbaceous vegetation species in many regions (Alkama and Cescatti 2016, Peng et al 2014, Zhao and Jackson 2014).

As figure 1 illustrates, in a timber focused tCDR strategy, the tradeoff between weaker C sinks on land can be balanced by greater reductions in C emissions off the land. By ignoring this latter contribution, studies risk overlooking the greater biodiversity and local biogeophysical climate benefits that timber stands likely confer over BPs that produce dedicated energy crops (Zhao and Jackson 2014, Peng et al 2014, Alkama and Cescatti 2016). Arguably, however, maximizing the carbon reduction potential that exists in the way of avoided emissions will be more challenging to realize as it requires effective coordination amongst additional actors and greater governance across sectors. Further, given the long rotation times for some commercial timber species – particularly those in boreal regions – deployment of such a carbon reduction strategy cannot afford to wait until the 1.5 °C threshold is crossed (i.e. 2038 in Boysen et al 2016), but would need to be deployed immediately in these regions. Subsequently, the concomitant biogeophysical effects on both local and global climate need to be evaluated more rigorously – and urgently (Jones et al 2013). Boysen et al (2016) reference the importance of albedo in their analysis, but without measuring the climate forcing (or response) in common units like radiative forcing (e.g. O'Halloran et al 2012), or change in temperature, it is difficult to meaningfully weigh the reported albedo changes against the reported emission reductions. Selecting BP deployment locations in future assessments should focus on maximum climate benefit rather than maximum CDR, facilitated with spatially-explicit metrics that inform about the relevance of biogeophysical effects both locally (West et al 2011) and globally (Bright et al 2016). Siting based on the optimization of multiple climate regulation services, in addition to other ecosystems services like biodiversity and food production, could increase net climate benefits while also addressing social barriers (Moser and Ekstrom 2010) to large-scale implementation of these projects.

Acknowledgments

Technical Contribution No. 6480 of the Clemson University Experiment Station. RMB was supported by the research project 'Approaches for integrated assessment of forest ecosystem services under large scale bioenergy utilization' funded by the Norwegian Research Council (grant number: 233641/E50).