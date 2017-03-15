Changes in crop yields from year to year are clearly a problem for food security. But predicting them is tricky. Now a team from Germany has analysed the literature on drivers of this yield variability with a view to improving crop models.

"Our results suggest that crop models have already included many of the important determinants of yield," Bernhard Schauberger of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research told environmentalresearchweb . "But we also show several avenues [for] how to improve crop models, including interactions between temperature and water stress, ozone stress, sub-cellular mechanisms or disease responses of plants."

There is so much literature on crop physiology and yield variability that it’s hard to know which mechanisms to focus on. Schauberger and his Potsdam colleagues Susanne Rolinski and Christoph Müller decided to mine this information source systematically, on the hunt for important mechanisms missing from process-based crop models.

"There is a long history of crop modelling, aiming to mimic plant development in the computer," said Schauberger. "These models have grown much better over time and can already simulate complex responses of crop plants to the environment quite reliably. Yet it is also clear that these models still have deficits that need to be addressed, if we as crop modellers want to provide more robust assessments of future agricultural harvests under climate change."

Globally around one-third of yield variability is explained by weather variation, although there are large regional differences. Wheat variability in Australia, for example, is strongly linked to precipitation, whereas German wheat does not show a clear response to either precipitation or temperature. Other environmental factors and management conditions must be playing a role. And all these growth conditions – weather, environment and management – alter crop yield via their impact on plant physiology.

"We made use of the abundant body of literature on crop physiology, yields and environment," said Schauberger. "Structuring this knowledge requires an approach that can incorporate different types of knowledge in a consistent fashion. That is why we pursued a network approach, which is easily scalable in size, can host various types of information taken from the literature and can be analysed with established network methods."

Schauberger, Rolinski and Müller narrowed down the literature to 60 reviews and papers published after 1990 on wheat, maize and rice growth. They assembled this knowledge into a semi-quantitative network that portrayed 350 interactions between growing conditions, plant physiology and crop yields (see figure). The location of each growing parameter in the network topology provided a ranking of its contribution to yield. The researchers also compared how important each physiological process is in transmitting variability in growing conditions to yield variability.

The method is semi-quantitative as it doesn’t quantify the relationships between growing conditions and yield but does measure the impact of growing conditions and plant physiology according to their contribution to the network structure.

"Our network-based method is a completely new way of structuring knowledge from the literature, only building on fundamental graph theory," said Schauberger. "But we compare our results, i.e. our model improvement suggestions, with ones published by different expert-based reviews of the literature. The core results of both methods – network-based and expert-based – agree well. But there are also some differences, indicating that both approaches can supplement each other."

Temperature and precipitation are dominant in predicting crop variability, according to both the network and expert techniques. And the network method and a 2013 paper by Boote et al agreed in ranking the following as priorities for improving crop models: plant growth, particularly roots and leaves plus carbon allocation; reproductive processes including grain filling; the regulation of stomata and canopy energy balance; the nutrient balance; leaf senescence; respiration; and photosynthesis (source–sink relationships).

But the network approach identified cell turgor maintenance and protein synthesis as important. These factors are not mentioned by Boote et al and aren’t normally resolved in crop models. Boote et al, on the other hand, ranked grain filling, spikelet fertility and response to pests and diseases as priorities for crop models, whilst the network analysis did not rank these as primarily important processes.

"The method can easily be applied to other fields of research, which is highly relevant since in most disciplines knowledge is growing more rapidly than single scientists can usually appraise," said Schauberger. "The approach currently involves a mixture of automatized and manual steps – one avenue for improvement and towards a broader application is also to automatize the manual steps. Similar methods are already available in bioinformatics and medical sciences; on that knowledge we can build to take our research further."

The team reported their findings in an Environmental Research Review .

