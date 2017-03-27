As part of our commitment to recognise and reward peer review, IOP Publishing is delighted to announce our Reviewer Awards winners for 2016.

The best reviewers from each journal have been carefully selected by our Editors based on the quality, quantity and timeliness of their reviews.

Each journal has chosen one person to receive the Reviewer of the Year Award, and selected a number of other excellent reviewers to receive Outstanding Reviewer awards.

Please visit the respective journal pages to see the winners listed in full. Of the 27,000 researchers who reviewed for IOP in 2016, 1,408 have received an award.

Winners come from 140 countries, with Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (France) and the University of Cambridge (UK) picking up the most awards, with eight and seven respectively.

Peer review forms the backbone of scholarly communication, providing essential rigour and validation for published papers. IOP Publishing wishes to thank everyone who provides this valuable service, and especially recognise those who contribute exceptional reviews.

Congratulations to all the winners!

The winners for each journal’s Reviewer of the Year are:

Journal Reviewer of the Year Award winner 2D Materials Dr Haining Wang, Cornell University, USA Biofabrication Dr Daniela Duarte Campos, RWTH Aachen University Hospital, Germany Bioinspiration & Biomimetics Dr Hiroto Tanaka, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan Biomedical Materials Dr Elke Vorndran, University of Würzburg, Germany Biomedical Physics & Engineering Express Dr Samuel Pichardo, Sunnybrook Research Institute, Canada Classical and Quantum Gravity Dr Bernard Kelly, University of Maryland, Baltimore County & NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, USA Environmental Research Letters Dr Shannan Sweet, Cornell University, USA European Journal of Physics Professor Carl Mungan, US Naval Academy, USA Flexible and Printed Electronics Dr Enrico Sowade, TU Chemnitz, Germany Inverse Problems Dr Jens Flemming, Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany Journal of Breath Research Professor Massimo Corradi, Universita degli Studi di Parma, Italy Journal of Micromechanics and Microengineering Dr Zoltan Fekete, Institute for Technical Physics & Material Science, Centre for Energy Research, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Hungary Journal of Neural Engineering Dr Jing Jin, East China University of Science and Technology, China Journal of Optics Professor Tie Jun Cui, Southeast University, China Journal of Physics A: Mathematical and Theoretical Dr Jukka Kiukas, Aberystwyth University, UK Journal of Physics B: Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics Professor Aurelien Dantan, Aarhus University, Denmark Journal of Physics G: Nuclear and Particle Physics Dr Christian Beck, Universite de Strasbourg, France Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter Dr Daniel Errandonea, Universidad de Valencia, Spain Materials Research Express Dr Christopher Jeynes, University of Surrey, UK Measurement Science and Technology Dr Joze Kutin, University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Slovenia Methods and Applications in Fluorescence Dr Cassia Marquezin, Universidade Federal de Goiás, Brazil Modelling and Simulation in Materials Science and Engineering Professor Jian Wang, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA Nanotechnology Dr Adriano Cola, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Italy New Journal of Physics Dr Anthony Leverrier, Inria Paris, France Nonlinearity Professor Dmitry Pelinovsky, McMaster University, Canada Physical Biology Dr Martin Falcke, Max-Delbruck-Center, Germany Physics in Medicine and Biology Dr Alessandro Olivo, University College London, UK Physiological Measurement Dr Ben Stansfield, Glasgow Caledonian University, UK Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion Professor William Heidbrink, University of California Irvine, USA Plasma Sources Science and Technology Dr Andrey Starikovskiy, Princeton University, USA Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific Dr Dmitry Monin, NRC Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics, Canada Reports on Progress in Physics Dr Joe Thompson, Los Alamos National Laboratory, USA Semiconductor Science and Technology Dr G Sai Saravanan, SMRC, Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, India Smart Materials and Structures Dr Jochen Moll, Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany Superconductor Science and Technology Professor Dr Kazumasa Iida, Nagoya University, Japan Translational Materials Research Dr Jianyu Liang, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, USA

Source: IOP Publishing