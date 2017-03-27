As part of our commitment to recognise and reward peer review, IOP Publishing is delighted to announce our Reviewer Awards winners for 2016.

The best reviewers from each journal have been carefully selected by our Editors based on the quality, quantity and timeliness of their reviews.

Each journal has chosen one person to receive the Reviewer of the Year Award, and selected a number of other excellent reviewers to receive Outstanding Reviewer awards.

Please visit the respective journal pages to see the winners listed in full. Of the 27,000 researchers who reviewed for IOP in 2016, 1,408 have received an award.

Winners come from 140 countries, with Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (France) and the University of Cambridge (UK) picking up the most awards, with eight and seven respectively.

Peer review forms the backbone of scholarly communication, providing essential rigour and validation for published papers. IOP Publishing wishes to thank everyone who provides this valuable service, and especially recognise those who contribute exceptional reviews.

Congratulations to all the winners!

The winners for each journal’s Reviewer of the Year are:

Journal Reviewer of the Year Award winner
2D Materials Dr Haining Wang, Cornell University, USA
Biofabrication Dr Daniela Duarte Campos, RWTH Aachen University Hospital, Germany
Bioinspiration & Biomimetics Dr Hiroto Tanaka, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
Biomedical Materials Dr Elke Vorndran, University of Würzburg, Germany
Biomedical Physics & Engineering Express Dr Samuel Pichardo, Sunnybrook Research Institute, Canada
Classical and Quantum Gravity Dr Bernard Kelly, University of Maryland, Baltimore County & NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, USA
Environmental Research Letters Dr Shannan Sweet, Cornell University, USA
European Journal of Physics Professor Carl Mungan, US Naval Academy, USA
Flexible and Printed Electronics Dr Enrico Sowade, TU Chemnitz, Germany
Inverse Problems Dr Jens Flemming, Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany
Journal of Breath Research Professor Massimo Corradi, Universita degli Studi di Parma, Italy
Journal of Micromechanics and Microengineering Dr Zoltan Fekete, Institute for Technical Physics & Material Science, Centre for Energy Research, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Hungary
Journal of Neural Engineering Dr Jing Jin, East China University of Science and Technology, China
Journal of Optics Professor Tie Jun Cui, Southeast University, China
Journal of Physics A: Mathematical and Theoretical Dr Jukka Kiukas, Aberystwyth University, UK
Journal of Physics B: Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics Professor Aurelien Dantan, Aarhus University, Denmark
Journal of Physics G: Nuclear and Particle Physics Dr Christian Beck, Universite de Strasbourg, France
Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter Dr Daniel Errandonea, Universidad de Valencia, Spain
Materials Research Express Dr Christopher Jeynes, University of Surrey, UK
Measurement Science and Technology Dr Joze Kutin, University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Slovenia
Methods and Applications in Fluorescence Dr Cassia Marquezin, Universidade Federal de Goiás, Brazil
Modelling and Simulation in Materials Science and Engineering Professor Jian Wang, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA
Nanotechnology Dr Adriano Cola, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Italy
New Journal of Physics Dr Anthony Leverrier, Inria Paris, France
Nonlinearity Professor Dmitry Pelinovsky, McMaster University, Canada
Physical Biology Dr Martin Falcke, Max-Delbruck-Center, Germany
Physics in Medicine and Biology Dr Alessandro Olivo, University College London, UK
Physiological Measurement Dr Ben Stansfield, Glasgow Caledonian University, UK
Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion Professor William Heidbrink, University of California Irvine, USA
Plasma Sources Science and Technology Dr Andrey Starikovskiy, Princeton University, USA
Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific Dr Dmitry Monin, NRC Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics, Canada
Reports on Progress in Physics Dr Joe Thompson, Los Alamos National Laboratory, USA
Semiconductor Science and Technology Dr G Sai Saravanan, SMRC, Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, India
Smart Materials and Structures Dr Jochen Moll, Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany
Superconductor Science and Technology Professor Dr Kazumasa Iida, Nagoya University, Japan
Translational Materials Research Dr Jianyu Liang, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, USA

Source: IOP Publishing