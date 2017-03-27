Your news
Mar 27, 2017
IOP Publishing recognises star reviewers
As part of our commitment to recognise and reward peer review, IOP Publishing is delighted to announce our Reviewer Awards winners for 2016.
The best reviewers from each journal have been carefully selected by our Editors based on the quality, quantity and timeliness of their reviews.
Each journal has chosen one person to receive the Reviewer of the Year Award, and selected a number of other excellent reviewers to receive Outstanding Reviewer awards.
Please visit the respective journal pages to see the winners listed in full. Of the 27,000 researchers who reviewed for IOP in 2016, 1,408 have received an award.
Winners come from 140 countries, with Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (France) and the University of Cambridge (UK) picking up the most awards, with eight and seven respectively.
Peer review forms the backbone of scholarly communication, providing essential rigour and validation for published papers. IOP Publishing wishes to thank everyone who provides this valuable service, and especially recognise those who contribute exceptional reviews.
Congratulations to all the winners!
The winners for each journal’s Reviewer of the Year are:
|Journal
|Reviewer of the Year Award winner
|2D Materials
|Dr Haining Wang, Cornell University, USA
|Biofabrication
|Dr Daniela Duarte Campos, RWTH Aachen University Hospital, Germany
|Bioinspiration & Biomimetics
|Dr Hiroto Tanaka, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
|Biomedical Materials
|Dr Elke Vorndran, University of Würzburg, Germany
|Biomedical Physics & Engineering Express
|Dr Samuel Pichardo, Sunnybrook Research Institute, Canada
|Classical and Quantum Gravity
|Dr Bernard Kelly, University of Maryland, Baltimore County & NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, USA
|Environmental Research Letters
|Dr Shannan Sweet, Cornell University, USA
|European Journal of Physics
|Professor Carl Mungan, US Naval Academy, USA
|Flexible and Printed Electronics
|Dr Enrico Sowade, TU Chemnitz, Germany
|Inverse Problems
|Dr Jens Flemming, Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany
|Journal of Breath Research
|Professor Massimo Corradi, Universita degli Studi di Parma, Italy
|Journal of Micromechanics and Microengineering
|Dr Zoltan Fekete, Institute for Technical Physics & Material Science, Centre for Energy Research, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Hungary
|Journal of Neural Engineering
|Dr Jing Jin, East China University of Science and Technology, China
|Journal of Optics
|Professor Tie Jun Cui, Southeast University, China
|Journal of Physics A: Mathematical and Theoretical
|Dr Jukka Kiukas, Aberystwyth University, UK
|Journal of Physics B: Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics
|Professor Aurelien Dantan, Aarhus University, Denmark
|Journal of Physics G: Nuclear and Particle Physics
|Dr Christian Beck, Universite de Strasbourg, France
|Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter
|Dr Daniel Errandonea, Universidad de Valencia, Spain
|Materials Research Express
|Dr Christopher Jeynes, University of Surrey, UK
|Measurement Science and Technology
|Dr Joze Kutin, University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Slovenia
|Methods and Applications in Fluorescence
|Dr Cassia Marquezin, Universidade Federal de Goiás, Brazil
|Modelling and Simulation in Materials Science and Engineering
|Professor Jian Wang, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA
|Nanotechnology
|Dr Adriano Cola, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Italy
|New Journal of Physics
|Dr Anthony Leverrier, Inria Paris, France
|Nonlinearity
|Professor Dmitry Pelinovsky, McMaster University, Canada
|Physical Biology
|Dr Martin Falcke, Max-Delbruck-Center, Germany
|Physics in Medicine and Biology
|Dr Alessandro Olivo, University College London, UK
|Physiological Measurement
|Dr Ben Stansfield, Glasgow Caledonian University, UK
|Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion
|Professor William Heidbrink, University of California Irvine, USA
|Plasma Sources Science and Technology
|Dr Andrey Starikovskiy, Princeton University, USA
|Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific
|Dr Dmitry Monin, NRC Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics, Canada
|Reports on Progress in Physics
|Dr Joe Thompson, Los Alamos National Laboratory, USA
|Semiconductor Science and Technology
|Dr G Sai Saravanan, SMRC, Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, India
|Smart Materials and Structures
|Dr Jochen Moll, Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany
|Superconductor Science and Technology
|Professor Dr Kazumasa Iida, Nagoya University, Japan
|Translational Materials Research
|Dr Jianyu Liang, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, USA
Source: IOP Publishing