37th Annual Conference of the International Association for Impact Assessment

4-7 April 2017| Le Centre Sheraton Montréal Hôtel | Montréal, Canada

Abstract Submissions (for both paper and poster) are invited through 31 October, 2016. For more information and to see updates about this conference, please visit http://conferences.iaia.org/2017/index.php. IAIA conferences are interdisciplinary, and approximately 700 delegates from over 80 nations are expected to attend.

Climate change represents a key challenge to the sustainability of global ecosystems and human prosperity in the 21st century. Climate change goes beyond project impacts, as it affects many diverse global issues: from water, food, and energy security to impacts on human rights and vulnerable peoples. Global climate change raises important questions of international and intergenerational justice.

Using our skills to adapt or mitigate the adverse effects of climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face as professionals and citizens. You are invited to join IAIA in Montréal to share information, best practices, success stories, innovations, and lessons learned with delegates from all over the world.

Some of the topics of the conference are:

• Integration of climate change in EIA, SEA, environmental and social management plans, and regional and project planning

• Revised IA baselines integrating climate change data, uncertainties, and impacts

• Adaptation and resilience from developed and developing countries

• Climate finance and risk management

• Major infrastructures adaptation measures and risk assessment

• Capacity building transfer and communication about climate change to decision makers and different stakeholders

• Climate change impact on policies, legislation, regulations, and “climate justice”

• Climate change compensation and reduction/carbon capture and storage, market, and pricing

• IAIA’s role in “climate smart(er)” impact assessment and the future

Many more topics are proposed, along with training courses, technical visits, and networking opportunities.

We hope you can join us!

International Association for Impact Assessment

IAIA Headquarters

http://www.iaia.org