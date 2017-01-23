More than 500 participants from over 30 countries have followed the invitation of five associations during the last years to get information on current market trends, to discuss political framework conditions, prospects for mobility and views on the sustainability certification of biofuels.

All together there will be 14 different sessions during both conference days. On the fisrt conference day the organizers offered an evening reception for all delegates to support the networking.

Main topics of the conference will be:

- economic and legal frameworks

- primary materials

- potentials on international markets

- Certification systems worldwide

- bioeconomy

- biodiesel, bioethanol

- 2nd and 3rd generation fuels

- bio-methane in the transport sector

- E-mobility