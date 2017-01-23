This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies. To find out more, see our Privacy and Cookies policy.
Conference

Fuels of the Future

About this event

Web site
www.fuels-of-the-f…
When
2324 Jan 2017
Where
Berlin, Germany
Registration deadline
Jan 20, 2017
Organiser
German Bioenergy Association
Contact address
Markus Hartmann
Godesberger Allee 142-148
Bonn
Germany
Tel
+49 228 8100222
E-mail
hartmann@bioenergie.de…

More than 500 participants from over 30 countries have followed the invitation of five associations during the last years to get information on current market trends, to discuss political framework conditions, prospects for mobility and views on the sustainability certification of biofuels.

All together there will be 14 different sessions during both conference days. On the fisrt conference day the organizers offered an evening reception for all delegates to support the networking.

Main topics of the conference will be:
- economic and legal frameworks
- primary materials
- potentials on international markets
- Certification systems worldwide
- bioeconomy
- biodiesel, bioethanol
- 2nd and 3rd generation fuels
- bio-methane in the transport sector
- E-mobility