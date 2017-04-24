Conference
The International Conference on Coastal Cities was held for the first time in 2015 in the New Forest, home of the Wessex Institute of Technology. Following its success, it was decided to reconvene the event dedicated to the presentation and discussion of issues related to the integrated management and sustainable development of coastal cities. It is now to be held in Cádiz, Spain in 2017.