Conference
11th International Conference on Ecosystems and Sustainable Development
About this event
- Web site
- www.wessex.ac.uk/c…
- When
- 26–28 Apr 2017
- Where
- Cadiz, Spain
- Organiser
- Wessex Institute
- Contact address
-
Stephanie Everest
United Kingdom
- severest@wessex.ac.uk…
ECOSUD 2017 is the 11th International Conference in the well-established series on Ecosystems and Sustainable Development.
The meetings provide a unique forum for the presentation and discussion of recent work on different aspects of ecosystems and sustainable development, including physical sciences and modelling.