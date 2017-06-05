This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies. To find out more, see our Privacy and Cookies policy.
Conference

4th International Conference on Water & Society

About this event

Web site
www.wessex.ac.uk/c…
When
57 Jun 2017
Where
Seville , Spain
Organiser
Wessex Institute
Contact address
Irene Moreno Millan
United Kingdom
E-mail
imoreno@wessex.ac.uk…

The Water and Society Conference is to be reconvened in 2017 following the success of the previous meetings, the first of which was held in Las Vegas in 2011, followed by a meeting in 2013 in the New Forest, UK, home to the Wessex Institute, and one in La Coruna, Spain in 2015.