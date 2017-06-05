Conference
4th International Conference on Water & Society
About this event
- Web site
- www.wessex.ac.uk/c…
- When
- 5–7 Jun 2017
- Where
- Seville , Spain
- Organiser
- Wessex Institute
- Contact address
-
Irene Moreno Millan
United Kingdom
- imoreno@wessex.ac.uk…
The Water and Society Conference is to be reconvened in 2017 following the success of the previous meetings, the first of which was held in Las Vegas in 2011, followed by a meeting in 2013 in the New Forest, UK, home to the Wessex Institute, and one in La Coruna, Spain in 2015.