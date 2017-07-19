This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies. To find out more, see our Privacy and Cookies policy.
Skip to the content

IOP A community website from IOP Publishing

Events

Browse events




EVENTS TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for our website and get new events listings sent directly to you in our FREE weekly email newswire, as well as FREE access to all our premium content. As a member, you can also receive a 25% discount on publication of your paper in ERL.

Conference

9th Conference on River Basin Management Including all aspects of Hydrology, Ecology, Environmental Management, Flood Plains and Wetlands

About this event

Web site
www.wessex.ac.uk/c…
When
1921 Jul 2017
Where
Prague, Czech Republic
Organiser
Wessex Institute
Contact address
Priscilla Cook
United Kingdom
E-mail
pcook@wessex.ac.uk…

River Basin Management 2017 is the 9th Conference in the series which marks the growing international interest in the planning, design and management of river basin systems.