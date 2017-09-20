This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies. To find out more, see our Privacy and Cookies policy.
Skip to the content

IOP A community website from IOP Publishing

Events

Browse events




EVENTS TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for our website and get new events listings sent directly to you in our FREE weekly email newswire, as well as FREE access to all our premium content. As a member, you can also receive a 25% discount on publication of your paper in ERL.

Conference

7th International conference on Energy and Sustainability

About this event

Web site
www.wessex.ac.uk/c…
When
2022 Sep 2017
Where
Seville , Spain
Organiser
Wessex Institute
Contact address
Irene Moreno Millan
United Kingdom
E-mail
imoreno@wessex.ac.uk…

Energy and Sustainability 2017 is the 7th International Conference in a very successful series which started in the New Forest, UK, home of the Wessex Institute in 2007; followed by meetings in Bologna (2009); Alicante (2011); Budapest (2013); Kuala Lumpur (2014); and Medellin, Colombia (2015).