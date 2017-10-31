On Day 1 there will be presentations and discussions, in plenary and streamed sessions, on the current EU regulatory environment for plant protection products (chemicals and bio-pesticides) – and how this may change in the EU and the UK post-Brexit.

A number of speakers, from the UK, EU and US will address the key issue of whether a more risk assessment-based regulatory approach for agrochemicals and agricultural biotechnology can simultaneously achieve improved safeguards for health, the environment and crop production than does the current EU regime. A parallel session will cover a range of popular technical highlights.

On Day 2 the UK HSE Chemicals Regulation Division will hold an interactive workshop seeking further opinion from delegates on the direction of policy and implementation of a post-Brexit UK-based regulatory regime for chemical and biological pesticides. This will input to HSE’s initiative to understand the needs and concerns of stakeholders as a new system is developed.

Combined with a Drinks Reception on the 30 October and Congress Dinner on the 31 – marking the 50th Anniversary of BCPC’s support for science in UK Crop Production – the 2017 event will, more than ever, be thought-provoking, educational and supportive for the crop protection regulatory community.