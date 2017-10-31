This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies. To find out more, see our Privacy and Cookies policy.
Conference

BCPC Congress

About this event

Web site
www.bcpccongress.o…
When
31 Oct1 Nov 2017
Where
Brighton, United Kingdom
Organiser
TSGE Forum
Contact address
Siobhan Longhurst
United Kingdom
Tel
+44 (0) 1423 863 522
E-mail
siobhan.longhurst@tsgefo…

On Day 1 there will be presentations and discussions, in plenary and streamed sessions, on the current EU regulatory environment for plant protection products (chemicals and bio-pesticides) – and how this may change in the EU and the UK post-Brexit.

A number of speakers, from the UK, EU and US will address the key issue of whether a more risk assessment-based regulatory approach for agrochemicals and agricultural biotechnology can simultaneously achieve improved safeguards for health, the environment and crop production than does the current EU regime. A parallel session will cover a range of popular technical highlights.

On Day 2 the UK HSE Chemicals Regulation Division will hold an interactive workshop seeking further opinion from delegates on the direction of policy and implementation of a post-Brexit UK-based regulatory regime for chemical and biological pesticides. This will input to HSE’s initiative to understand the needs and concerns of stakeholders as a new system is developed.

Combined with a Drinks Reception on the 30 October and Congress Dinner on the 31 – marking the 50th Anniversary of BCPC’s support for science in UK Crop Production – the 2017 event will, more than ever, be thought-provoking, educational and supportive for the crop protection regulatory community.