Water Security, University of East Anglia

Bringing together key strengths in water politics, climate change, agricultural water management and water allocation, this course will provide participants with an exceptional chance to acquire an understanding of this key global issue.

The Water Security Research Centre (UEA) currently offers two professional training courses: Water Security for Policy Makers and Practitioners and Water Stewardship.

Aim

Participants will acquire a variety of tools and analytical frameworks from a variety of disciplines and an extended understanding of this key national and global issue. They will leave the course with an ability to critically assess and address current water security policy, to gain an appreciation of the relations between water security and energy, climate, food, human and national security. Participants will also substantially develop their networks and resource bases.

Target Audience

The course is designed for entry and mid-level water and development policy-makers and professionals in government, donor, NGO or implementing agencies as well as for environmental journalists, consultants and activists.

Teaching Team

Jessica Budds has extensive academic and policy research experience in the political economy of water and development with a focus on Latin America. She is Senior Lecturer in the School of International Development and Director of the UEA Water Security Research Centre.

Jo-Anne Geere is Lecturer in the School of Health Sciences at UEA. Her work focuses on the health impacts of fetching water and community based data collection of water access and health data in sub-Saharan Africa, which is informed by her background in the clinical management of people with musculoskeletal disorders and disability.

Regular contributors include Prof Tony Allan (KCL/London Water Research Group), Prof Declan Conway (LSE), Dr Marisa Goulden (UEA), Prof Kevin Hiscock (UEA), Prof Bruce Lankford (UEA), Dr Naho Mirumachi (KCL), Dr David Tickner (WWF), Dr Mark Zeitoun (UEA).

Eligibility Criteria

The course is conducted in English. Full competence in English, written and spoken is an essential requirement.

Fee

£1,800