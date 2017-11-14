IAIA Special Biodiversity Symposium

Mainstreaming the Mitigation Hierarchy in Impact Assessment

14 - 15 November 2017 | Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) HQ | Washington D.C., USA

Abstract Submissions are invited through 14 July, 2017. For more information and to see updates about this symposium, please visit http://conferences.iaia.org/wdc2017/. For 36 years IAIA has been holding annual conference and special events all over the world to promote best practices in impact assessment.

IAIA, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and IUCN, is holding a two-day special symposium on Mainstreaming the Mitigation Hierarchy in Impact Assessment in Washington, D.C., followed by two days of specialized training courses.

The symposium will provide a forum for sharing and advancing leading practice in mitigation hierarchy implementation for biodiversity and ecosystem services to improve outcomes for society, conservation, business, and finance. It aims to broaden the community of practice, building a shared interpretation of standards and approaches commensurate with risk and opportunity.

Some of the topics of the symposium are:

• Framing the process: goals and outcomes

• Advantages and techniques of mitigation hierarchy implementation throughout the IA process

• Stakeholder engagement and participation

• The offset step: implementing commensurate and lasting interventions

• Ecosystem services: mind the gap

• Defining the business case

For a full list of topics visit the website.

International Association for Impact Assessment

IAIA Headquarters

http://www.iaia.org