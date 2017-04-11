Global use of irreplaceable groundwater is exhausting the supply so fast that researchers say it will drive up food prices and hit international trade

The question of moving energy towards a sustainable future while making it affordable is incredibly challenging to answer, says Alicia English, and even more so for Kosovo

The last word on the cost of balancing renewables The extra cost of using variable renewables could be very high if flexible balancing systems are not deployed, maybe £44/MWh, but if they were provided, then the system balancing cost could be under £15/MWh, says UKERC in an update to its 2006 study of system costs. But it's hard to say exactly, since some of the balancing measures may reduce system costs by matching variable demand and supply more effectively.

Nuclear or renewables – two new scenarios Two new 2050 energy scenarios, one for maximum nuclear, another for maximum renewables, meet projected demand and carbon targets, but both involve some fairly heroic assumptions. Could the UK really install ~3GW of new nuclear each year, to get to 85GW by 2050? It's taken over 20 years (since Sizewell B in the mid 1990s) to get around to (maybe) building one 3.4GW plant. And could we really install 200GW of offshore wind by 2050? We've got 5GW so far.