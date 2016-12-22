This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies. To find out more, see our Privacy and Cookies policy.
Are reindeer combating climate change?

Dec 22, 2016

Herbivores reduce shrub height and abundance, boosting summer albedo and cooling local climate

Global warming already causing local extinctions

Dec 21, 2016

Almost half of plant and animal species have experienced local extinctions due to climate change, research reveals, with the tropics suffering the most pronounced loss

Warming has little effect on maize yields

Dec 20, 2016

Drought, not high temperatures, are cause of reported low crop yields

The Rhine is world’s most thermally polluted river basin

Dec 19, 2016

Power plants along Mississippi heat greatest volume of river water

Talking Point

The importance of assessing and communicating scientific consensus Dec 15, 2016

The recent study quantifying the expert consensus on whether there's a secret, large-scale atmospheric spraying programme is important because a growing body of research has shown that the public's perception of expert consensus on key societal issues acts as an important 'gateway' to science acceptance, argue Edward Maibach and Sander van der Linden

Planet Blog

Comment and analysis from our editorial staff and professionals in the field.

The cost of nuclear waste

Dec 31, 2016

Nuclear waste will be with us for a long time. The costs of dealing with it will becoming an increasing burden with no site as yet agreed for its long term storage. Do we really want to produce yet more?

Renewables hit by economic success

Dec 24, 2016

As renewables get cheaper they undercut the market value of their output energy, so that upgrades have to be developed to maintain profitabilty, at least within the current type of competitive and expanding market system.

ERL celebrates 10th anniversary at AGU Fall Meeting

Dec 21, 2016

Last week saw Environmental Research Letters – environmentalresearchweb’s sister product – celebrate its tenth anniversary with a party at the AGU Fall Meeting in San Francisco, US. Editor-in-chief Dan Kammen of the University of California, Berkeley made a speech thanking

