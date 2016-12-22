Almost half of plant and animal species have experienced local extinctions due to climate change, research reveals, with the tropics suffering the most pronounced loss

The recent study quantifying the expert consensus on whether there's a secret, large-scale atmospheric spraying programme is important because a growing body of research has shown that the public's perception of expert consensus on key societal issues acts as an important 'gateway' to science acceptance, argue Edward Maibach and Sander van der Linden

Comment and analysis from our editorial staff and professionals in the field.

The cost of nuclear waste Nuclear waste will be with us for a long time. The costs of dealing with it will becoming an increasing burden with no site as yet agreed for its long term storage. Do we really want to produce yet more?

Renewables hit by economic success As renewables get cheaper they undercut the market value of their output energy, so that upgrades have to be developed to maintain profitabilty, at least within the current type of competitive and expanding market system.