Western Pacific pattern warns of major stratospheric sudden warmings

Apr 11, 2017

ENSO-modulated trend offers insight into stratospheric Arctic ozone changes and low-frequency weather variability

The changing face of tropical forest resources

Apr 10, 2017

Many villagers feel timber, fuelwood and forest food availability has declined

Vital groundwater depleted faster than ever

Apr 7, 2017

Global use of irreplaceable groundwater is exhausting the supply so fast that researchers say it will drive up food prices and hit international trade

Robust energy planning needs multi-decade climate perspective

Apr 6, 2017

Less than 10 years of power supply and demand data not enough guidance, researchers find

Getting to Paris via Kosovo's energy choices Apr 12, 2017

The question of moving energy towards a sustainable future while making it affordable is incredibly challenging to answer, says Alicia English, and even more so for Kosovo

The last word on the cost of balancing renewables

Apr 8, 2017

The extra cost of using variable renewables could be very high if flexible balancing systems are not deployed, maybe £44/MWh, but if they were provided, then the system balancing cost could be under £15/MWh, says UKERC in an update to its 2006 study of system costs. But it's hard to say exactly, since some of the balancing measures may reduce system costs by matching variable demand and supply more effectively.

Nuclear or renewables – two new scenarios

Apr 1, 2017

Two new 2050 energy scenarios, one for maximum nuclear, another for maximum renewables, meet projected demand and carbon targets, but both involve some fairly heroic assumptions. Could the UK really install ~3GW of new nuclear each year, to get to 85GW by 2050? It's taken over 20 years (since Sizewell B in the mid 1990s) to get around to (maybe) building one 3.4GW plant. And could we really install 200GW of offshore wind by 2050? We've got 5GW so far.

ICL and UCL on renewable balancing

Mar 25, 2017

Several recent UK studies suggest that balancing variable renewables may only cost about 10% more, or around £10/MWh, depending on the level of their contribution and which balancing measures are used. That needs doing, but it's not a major problem, given the advent of flexible balancing systems.

